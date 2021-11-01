This is how we can address the gender question in cooperatives

Fatuma Mohammed,

Fatuma Mohammed, seaweed farmer and the chairperson of Kibuyuni Seaweed Farmer's Cooperative spreads out harvested seas weeds in Kwale County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Isaac K. Nyamongo

The 2019 census recorded a men-to-women ratio of 49.5:50.5 among the population of 47.6 million. But that is reflected in other statistical indicators. Despite Kenya ranking top in cooperatives in Africa and seventh globally, the ratio of women to men in key areas like agriculture is dismal. “KNBS Statistical Abstracts 2020” says there are over 21,000 cooperatives (6,347 of them agricultural) with women 10 per cent (northeastern region) and 40 per cent (Nairobi) of the 14 million members.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.