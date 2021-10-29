The nightmare of owning property back home for Kenyans in diaspora

property

Purchasing property back home has been a stressful and challenging journey for thousands of Kenyans in the diaspora, whom have been fleeced by their loved ones or conmen.

Photo credit: File

By  Geoffrey Kiragu

Director

Lesedi Developers

In 2019 alone, Kenyans in the diaspora remitted over 26 billion shillings back home. The remittances now account for four per cent of the GDP, which means they are slowly edging closer to becoming the country’s largest source of foreign exchange earnings.

