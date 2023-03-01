Teach children finance

In last year’s KCSE examination, 173,345 out of 881,416 candidates scored the university entry qualification of grade C+ (C-plus) and above. That means most of the candidates can either join TVET institutions or colleges.

However, it is saddening that most of these students fail to further their studies due to financial constraints. The education sector and parents should, therefore, come up with ways to educate these children on the ‘employer mentality’.

It is time we did away with the traditional patterns that one should go to school, pass the exams and get employed. The country faces tough economic challenges that render many young graduates unemployed.

The masses have always falsely believed the rich are smarter and more educated than them or acquired their wealth through corrupt means. Rich people have the understanding that money flows from ideas, as a result of identifying a problem in society. Coming up with a lasting solution is one of the fundamental steps to putting up a business.

Africa has many challenges. Teaching our children to become problem solvers and training them in resource mobilisation strategies will thus create jobs.

That will hugely reduce parent dependence even during their schooling programme. The government will also find it easy to deal with more severe problems the nation faces and not essential services which the private sector can provide.

In the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki narrates how his rich dad taught him about life: “I would say that life is the best teacher of all. Most of the time life does not talk to you. It just sort of pushes you around. Each push is life saying wake up there’s something I want you to learn.”

Our youth ought to understand life lessons and how money works. The journey to success is not a smooth ride. They should know that what comes easy won’t last and what lasts won’t come easy.

Teach children financial education so that they become responsible and capable of growing their income and starting and running businesses with or without higher education.