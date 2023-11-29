Stop greenwashing and boost renewable energy

The ongoing COP28 annual climate change gathering of world leaders, ministers and negotiators will focus on implementing the Paris Agreement goals: Capping temperature rise, adaptation and aligning finance flows. This year’s event is hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on November 30-December 12.

Besides the location, the irony is doubled by the fact that it will be presided over by no less than Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE’s Industry and Advanced Technology minister and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) managing director and group CEO.

Alanis Morissette’s song Ironic rings in the back of my mind as I write this article. I think she would have added the line “It’s like hosting a climate change conference in an oil-rich nation”. I think COP28 is like throwing a vegetarian barbecue!

One of the reports the Kenyan delegation is required to make is the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). Kenya’s NDC outlines ambitious goals for mitigating climate change and adapting to its impacts. On mitigation, the NDC aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent by 2030, focusing on sectors such as energy, industry, agriculture, land-use, forestry and waste.

Skewed energy mix

Kenya has a disconcerting reliance on thermal energy (diesel-powered generators), notorious for its environmental consequences.

As of March, geothermal and thermal energy constituted the bulk of its electricity production with 509 million and 167 million kilowatt hours (kWh), respectively, according to Statista.com. This skewed energy mix is a result of lopsided independent power producer (IPP) deals, signed by previous governments, favouring thermal energy despite its adverse environmental impacts.

Solar and wind did 0.1 and 1.2 terawatt hours, respectively, to pale in comparison to thermal sources.

The alarming figures underscore a troubling reality: Kenya’s energy landscape is marred by decisions made in the past, prioritising short-term gains over long-term sustainability.

Thermal energy, a known contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation, holds a significant share in Kenya’s electricity production.

This is a stark reminder of the consequences of ill-conceived energy policies, which have led to over-reliance on thermal sources, hindering progress to a greener and more sustainable future.

Implementation of feed-in tariffs (FiTs) and net metering emerges as a pivotal strategy for attaining its ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals. A FiT allows power producers to sell renewable energy-generated electricity to an off-taker at a pre-determined tariff for a given period.

Our renewable energy sources include wind power, biomass, small hydro, solar, biogas and geothermal.

Through FiTs, which guarantee a fixed payment to renewable energy producers, Kenya can catalyze development of solar, wind and other clean energy projects. The financial incentive attracts investment and also ensures a stable income for renewable energy producers, fostering the growth of a diverse and sustainable energy mix. But why are we not implementing FiT despite having a feed in Tariff Policy.

Net metering schemes crucially allow individuals and businesses to generate their own electricity from renewable sources and contribute any excess back into the grid. This not only promotes decentralised systems such as rooftop solar panels but also encourages energy efficiency as participants seek to maximise their surplus energy contributions.

The result is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, aligning directly with Kenya’s emission reduction targets.

To increase the wind, solar and biogas use, we must get rid of labyrinthine bureaucracies from the Energy ministry. There is a need for mass marketing of the concept to the hoi polloi; the masses need to know that energy utility Kenya Power, can, by policy, be a consumer of the excess power generated by your rooftop solar panel. Yes, you can be an energy ‘prosumer’, cutting costs on your energy bills.



