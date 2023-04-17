Soil acidity is ignored in food debate

The ongoing rains in parts of the country have seen farmers engaged in the planting of food crops. However, soil acidity has become the biggest threat to the efforts to end food shortages through high yields in areas with agricultural potential.

Kenya Agriculture Livestock and Research Organisation (Kalro) data show the acidity levels in medium- and high rainfall regions at 63 per cent, hindering the production of adequate food to meet high demand by a fast-growing population.

Soil fertility determines the soil pH (how acidic or basic the soil is to support the growth of crops). It determines the availability of crop nutrients. Application of lime help a great deal to neutralise soil acidity. Increasing the soil pH is recommended to enhance crop nutrients.

Deploy extension officers

The Ministry of Agriculture should deploy extension officers across the country to carry out soil fertility mapping. That will be instrumental in identifying the type of crops to grow in certain regions in regard to their soil nutrients. It would also help to identify the essential types of soil nutrients that could be lacking, helping to establish the type and amount of fertiliser that ought to be applied regularly.

The government’s initiative to subsidise production by lowering the cost of fertiliser is worth applause. However, most farmers lack knowledge of soil acidity. They need to be educated on how to apply fertiliser. Farmer education is essential for the long-term management of soil texture, fertility and pH to boost production.

Furthermore, regular soil testing, crop rotation and application of lime would be the panacea to the acidity threat that has ravaged the agricultural sector for ages. There is a need for collective responsibility from the government, agricultural experts and farmers to beat soil acidity.