Sexual reproductive health and rights, technology linked

Kenya faces a number of challenges related to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and technology.

Technology impacts SRHR by providing new opportunities for information and access to services. Mobile health applications and online platforms can provide people with information about SRHR and connect them with healthcare providers. The accessibility to health providers can be particularly beneficial for women and girls, who often face barriers to accessing SRHR services due to stigma and discrimination.

But technology can exacerbate inequalities and create new challenges for SRHR. For example, the proliferation of misinformation and conspiracy theories on social media can undermine efforts to promote SRHR. Additionally, the use of technology to monitor and control people’s sexual and reproductive choices can violate their rights and autonomy.

To address these challenges, Susan Nakhumicha, the Health Cabinet secretary, will have to, more than ever before, steer the ministry to intentionally and actively look to innovative ways that promote access to SRHR information and services—such as the responsible and ethical use of technology in SRHR.

That means ensuring technology is used in a way that respects people’s rights and dignity and is accessible to and inclusive of all. It also means investing in research and development to create new technologies that can improve SRHR—such as relevant mobile health applications and telemedicine.

Also address the underlying social and economic factors that affect SRHR, like gender inequality and poverty. They include promoting gender equality, providing access to education and healthcare and addressing discrimination and stigma.

Overall, using technology in SRHR presents both opportunities and challenges. By promoting the responsible and ethical use of technology and addressing the underlying social and economic factors that affect SRHR, Kenya can create a more equitable and sustainable future for all its citizens.