Climate change action starts with the locals

In the 1970s, Emma and her siblings spent evenings harvesting fruits and vegetables from their father’s farm for the local market. Their father ran a sustainable farming business that met the family’s essential needs. Fast forward to today, Emma is a mother of two and can barely afford basic necessities for her family as a farmer.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data for the second quarter of 2022 show the contribution of agriculture to GDP fell for the third time in a row. This was attributed to unfavourable weather conditions that characterised the last quarter of 2021 and the first half of 2022. The rising temperatures have had a detrimental impact on food production.

Deforestation and forest degradation were also identified as substantial sources of carbon emissions. A Global Forest Watch report shows Kenya has lost 368 kilohectares of tree cover in 20 years, which is an 11 per cent decrease since 2000 and 179 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. That has severe effects on people. Farmers are grappling with minimal earnings and increased food insecurity amid all-time high global inflation rates.

Kenya was, on the sidelines of COP27, recognised for its contribution to ensuring communities adapt to climate change by streamlining funds to reach the most vulnerable. But more has to be done.

Act as carbon sinks

Rainforests play a big role in stabilising the climate and maintaining the water cycle. They act as carbon sinks and help in conserving biodiversity, reducing detrimental impacts from soil pollutants, protecting watersheds and stemming the harm of chemicals on human health and the environment.

Conservation of forests and natural resources is vital to the climate change fight. Besides absorbing greenhouse gases and controlling water flows, they safeguard communities from extreme weather and sea level rise. Communities and small-scale farmers must lead conservation. Indigenous communities protect 80 per cent of the biodiversity left in the world.

Amid the COP27, a critical discussion that needs to be introduced is the financing of new technology and training for climate-smart agriculture in Africa. There is a need to educate and equip small-scale farmers on adapting to new weather patterns, diversification and reforestation to build sustainable livelihoods and food security on the continent.

A country that has been walking the talk in the preservation of its forests is Gabon: 88 per cent of its total surface area is covered by rainforests, which absorb 140 million tonnes of carbon dioxide yearly. This is significant to its climate mitigation efforts.

It is clear that we all have a role to play in climate action. Empowering local communities on sustainable farming practices, environmental conservation and reforestation will enable them to protect and preserve the forests, on which they depend.

It is crucial to look at the entire ecosystem and develop new strategies which encourage economic growth and development while also protecting our natural resources.