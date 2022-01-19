School feeding programme is key to national economic growth

By  Wawira Njiru

Executive Director

Food for Education

  • Studies show school feeding programmes as a robust social protection mechanism to enhance learning and food security. 
  • Only 20 per cent of the country’s public primary school pupil have access to a coordinated feeding programme. 

The biggest headache of our time is child hunger, which hinders efforts to increase educational outcomes in many African countries. In mitigation, studies show school feeding programmes as a robust social protection mechanism to enhance learning and food security. 

