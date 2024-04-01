Save youth from mental torture

Statistics show 67 per cent of youth suffer from mental torture. This is often caused by factors such as academic pressure, relationship issues, financial instability and stress.

We have lately witnessed many cases of suicide and murder, particularly among university students. Most of these are a result of life’s pressures and inability to take matters in one’s stride and trust the process.

The youth should seek advice when faced with a problem. Suicide is never an option. Mental health awareness campaigns should be encouraged. Learning institutions should engage students in social activities to relieve stress and offer them guidance and counselling services.

Teenagers and young adults should avoid romantic relationships as they are mostly driven by lust, not love.

The media should disseminate relevant information on mental health. Workshops and seminars can be used to educate the youth about mental health. Parents and guardians should be more open, approachable and understanding to their children.

There is no pillow as soft as a clear conscience.




