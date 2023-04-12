Regional authorities a linchpin for integrated socioeconomic progress

A 2016 Habitat seminal report, “Regional Development Authorities Engagement Framework for Kenya: Towards a New Regional Planning Model”, outlines a raft of ideas worth a second look at.

This eye-opening publication contains propositions from which we can glean progressive ideas to guide the re-engineering of these authorities.

That regional authorities traverse county and other administrative jurisdictions and are guided by crosscutting mandates means they are well placed to oversee integrated socioeconomic development from a bird’s eye view. For the record, Kenya has six of such: Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (TARDA); Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA); Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA); Ewaso Ng’iro South Development Authority (ENSDA); Ewaso Ng’iro North Development Authority (ENNDA); and Coast Development Authority (DCA).

The six virtually cover every inch of the country as each traverses vast spaces which portend numerous socioeconomic benefits that, in turn, are key to enormous fortunes for all Kenyans. Coincidentally, they are home to the greater share of the land mass designated as arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), making planning easier.

Counties, as distinct devolved units, are mandated to act upon issues restricted to their dominions. But many social and economic interventions that neighbouring counties seek to fulfil are often one and the same.

Outfits such as regional authorities are strategic; they can prioritise universal opportunities and tackle bottlenecks that hinder the achievement of common goals. Hence the need to evolve a fresh dynamic working relationship between my ministry and the Council of Governors (CoG) for mutual benefit.

Areas of collaboration

Four areas of collaboration flagged in the Habitat report hold the key to a brighter future and more productive regional authorities. One is the systematic sharing of knowledge and experiences, which would aid the identification of feasible pathways for implementing endeavours of shared interests.

With concerted efforts among counties that fall under a sphere served by one regional authority, a more vibrant cross-pollination of ideas will become possible. Sharing ideas will bolster the quality and impact of desired outcomes in an array of convergences.

Secondly, leveraging on the benefits of joint capacity building to multiply the gains possible from convergent ventures and efforts. Once counties under one regional authority are appropriately enabled, they will read from the same script on several areas of common interest.

Capacity building across counties would ease cross-boundary implementation of entwined mandates besides enhancing conformity of purpose among them. This would cut costs when accomplished collectively as opposed to the far more costly and time-consuming silo approach.

Range of benefits

Thirdly, we stand to expand the range of benefits possible exponentially in a combined deployment of technical assistance and advisory services to regional authorities. Enhancing the technical know-how and crafting an advisory regimen from a combined effort will strengthen collaboration and bring unity of purpose to many areas of collaborative programming.

Fourth, it is easier to secure financial support and related linkages from funding institutions when counties collaborate under one orb buoyed by conjoined objectives. This is possible through regional authorities since their mandate allows them to crisscross devolved or semi-autonomous enclaves.

Again, with a regional authority becoming a brooding point with a number of devolved domains under its wings, we can go for bigger ventures that would benefit from economies of scale. This would happen with more expansive hinterlands capable of, say, supplying more raw materials, making manufacturing and value addition contribute more to GDP.

ENSDA is already engaged in the leather processing enterprise that can grow in leaps and bounds if the counties under its realm are empowered to direct their hides and skins to a single more efficient and well-equipped factory running on modern technology. The same goes for KVDA with regard to the production of organic honey and other possible high-value derivatives from apiculture.

To maximise outcomes, it would help to forge a common approach to publicity and marketing efforts as proposed in the report in reference to the entire range of products from Kenya’s six regional authorities.

The future of regional authorities lies in a well-coordinated collaboration between my ministry and the Council of Governors.