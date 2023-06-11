PWD inclusion should not be mere rhetoric

Despite progress towards full inclusion and accessibility for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Africa, significant challenges persist. To truly unlock the potential of PWDs and ensure their equal participation in society, concerted efforts are needed.

The first step would be to address the physical infrastructure and built environment. It is crucial to develop and enforce accessibility standards for public spaces, buildings and transportation systems. This includes features such as ramps, elevators, accessible toilets and tactile paving.

The other is education and skill development. Education plays a pivotal role in empowering PWDs and fostering inclusivity. Focus should be on providing accessible and inclusive education at all levels—such as training teachers in inclusive pedagogies, providing assistive technologies and accessible learning materials and removing physical barriers within educational institutions.

Vocational training programmes tailored to the needs of PWDs can equip them with marketable skills, enhancing their employability and economic independence.

Information and communication technologies (ICTs) have the potential to benefit learners with disabilities who are at risk of being left behind due to limited access and exclusion from educational opportunities, says Unesco, proposing a model policy that advocates adoption of inclusive ICTs. These are commercially available products designed to be accessible to everyone to the greatest extent possible. The other is utilisation of assistive technology.

Thirdly, governments, businesses and technology developers must prioritise digital accessibility to ensure PWDs fully participate in the digital realm. This includes making websites, applications, and digital content accessible through features like screen readers, alternative text and keyboard navigation.

Investment in research and development of affordable and locally relevant assistive technologies is essential. By fostering innovation and collaboration, Africa can develop its own assistive technology solutions, catering to its diverse population.

Fourth, creating an inclusive society requires a shift in attitudes and perceptions towards disabilities. Raising awareness of the rights, abilities and contributions of PWDs is crucial. This can be achieved through targeted campaigns, public service announcements and community engagement. It is vital to promote positive portrayals of PWDs in media and popular culture, challenging stereotypes and promoting empathy.

Lastly, comprehensive and enforceable policies and laws are the backbone of accessibility and inclusion. Governments should develop and implement disability-inclusive policies, aligning them with international conventions and frameworks such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Effective enforcement mechanisms, monitoring and reporting systems should be established for accountability while collaboration is vital in shaping such policies.

Let us collectively unlock the potential of every individual and building a truly inclusive Africa for all.