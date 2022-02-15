Protect traffic police from noxious fumes

Car fumes

Traffic police officers face myriad challenges that go unreported and even unnoticed, one of them being inhaling harmful fumes from vehicles.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The plight of traffic police hardly features in public discourse, probably due to the negative perception of the unit resulting from claims that a few rotten elements in the National Police Service extort bribes from road users.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.