Protect privacy in media

Privacy law

Every person has the right not to have the privacy of their communications infringed.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Linda Otieno

What you need to know:

  • The Constitution protects one’s right to property.
  • No journalist should search your person, home or property without your consent to find information.

In the February 26 edition of the Daily Nation column “Public Editor’s Notebook”, one of the rules Peter Mwaura cited for unpublishing stories or graphics is compelling legal reasons such as violation of privacy rights. This is a key journalistic principle. The question arises, though, what actions actually show that privacy has been violated?

