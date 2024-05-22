Prioritise mental health in children, adolescents

The ever-evolving changes in childhood and adolescence can be trying. Every person experiences the world in a unique way from the physical, mental and emotional perspectives. But while there is a lot of emphasis on children’s and adolescents’ physical growth and development, there isn’t enough attention to their mental health, an important aspect of this process.

The World Health Organization estimates that one in seven children and adolescents—millions of them—have a mental health disorder. A study in Kenya revealed that 37.7 per cent of school-age children had mental health problems. Thus the critical need to address mental health issues in children.

‘Mental health’ refers to emotional, psychological and social well-being. It is about how children feel, think and act. And it has a significant impact on how children handle stress, interact with others and make decisions. Prioritising mental health in childhood and adolescent development is critical.

Social skills

A child’s early years are spent developing basic emotional and social skills that will serve them well into adulthood. Caregivers who allow children to form secure attachments provide them with security and stability, allowing them to learn to interact with and trust others and increase their self-esteem.

Feeling loved, supported and valued allows children to develop a positive self-image, essential as they navigate the complexities of growing up. Through intentional interaction with adults and the environment, they learn to control their emotions and actions amid academic pressures, social anxieties and professional challenges later in life.

Neglecting a child’s mental health needs in their formative years can result in long-term emotional and psychological problems such as anxiety, depression and difficulty interacting with others.

Even if a child has a solid foundation at home, their surroundings have a significant impact on their mental health. Parents, guardians and communities must create environments that encourage open communication, provide consistent support and set clear boundaries. Allowing children to express their emotions without fear of being judged teaches them to articulate their feelings. It accords them the opportunity to develop coping mechanisms for stress and adversity. Caregivers should teach them through instruction and illustration.

Anecdotally, there is a significant number of children and adolescents that are expected to excel in school and, quite often, at the cost of extracurricular activities. From the perspective of modern parents and schools, heavy workloads in school position their children better to join tertiary institutions, which are perceived to provide more opportunities.

Pressure

These pressures, especially when they come from the child’s parents, relatives, and teachers all at the same time, can lead to stress and anxiety. Parents must strike a balance between encouraging excellence and overwhelming their children with pressure. Even as they are pushed to achieve more, children need to feel validated for their efforts. As a result, this fosters a more positive attitude toward accomplishments, failure, and innate value.

In this Digital Age, children face a unique challenge posed by the vast internet landscape. The ubiquitous nature of social media, possibility of cyberbullying and constant pressure to conform to abstract standards can be overwhelming. It is critical to educate children, adolescents and their families on mental health issues. Parents and caregivers must be aware of the symptoms of mental ill-health and seek professional help when necessary.

There is a need to be intentional about teaching children and adolescents the skills that build on their emotional intelligence, self-care and the value of mental health as they mature. This can be done at school, religious and community-based level.