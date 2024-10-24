Preventing diabetes in children

Though often seen as an adult disease, childhood diabetes is affecting an increasing number of children.

An estimated 50,000 to 70,000 children in the country are living with type 1 diabetes, a condition that isn’t preventable and requires lifelong insulin treatment. Tragically, many children, especially in rural areas—where limited awareness and access to healthcare leaves some without proper diagnosis or care—are diagnosed too late, resulting in deaths.

But the more alarming issue today is the rise of type 2 diabetes—a condition once rare among the youth and linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet and lack of physical activity—in children. Urban living, marked by processed foods, sedentary lifestyles and decreased physical activity, is contributing to this.

The World Health Organization reports that diabetes prevalence in Kenya stands at 3.3 per cent and is projected to rise to 4.5 per cent by 2025. Many of these cases involve children with type 2 diabetes.

As overwhelming as this growing health crisis may feel, it’s essential to know that the Kenyan government is taking steps to address diabetes, particularly among children. While these initiatives show promise, gaps remain, particularly in rural areas.

The Ministry of Health has launched a groundbreaking programme aimed at providing comprehensive care for persons living with diabetes. Provision of free insulin to children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes is a key aspect of this initiative.

And as the programme transitions from donor funding to full government support, concerns about long-term sustainability have emerged. But partnerships such as the Changing Diabetes in Children initiative have been a lifeline for many families.

While these programmes are good, the most impactful changes start at home. Preventing type 2 diabetes in children involves making small changes to your child’s daily routine.

Being overweight significantly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. If a family member has diabetes, the risk for your child increases. Lack of regular exercise can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance.

Physical activity is one of the most powerful ways to prevent type 2 diabetes. On diet, small changes such as replacing soda with water, or chips with fruit, can significantly impact your child’s long-term health.

While type 2 diabetes is preventable, early detection is essential. If your child is at risk—whether due to weight, family history or lifestyle—consult your healthcare provider about regular diabetes screenings.

Parents, caregivers and communities all have a role to play in reversing the tide of childhood diabetes. Together, we can secure a healthier and diabetes-free future for our children.