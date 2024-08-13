New CSs must beat temptation to throw ‘homecoming’ parties

The new Cabinet replacing the one that President William Ruto sent packing is almost complete. Parliament is yet to approve the nomination of the incoming Attorney-General and that of the Cabinet Secretary for East African Affairs and Regional Development.

The Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage nominee was not approved by the House and so the President will have to nominate a replacement.

Unlike most previous appointments, this Cabinet was sworn in at a very difficult time for Kenya. Once again, the country had come so close to the precipice after the protests led by the nation’s youth who overran Parliament demanding that the government initiates critical reforms to address their concerns.

Those concerns remain valid. The issues raised by the protesters are in the minds of many in the country who have been angry at the abuse of resources in government and the lack of service delivery. It is too early to say whether the new Cabinet will make a difference. But the signs of the issues the youth raised are still quite visible.

Individual achievements

Kenyans appointed to positions of privilege have tended to view the positions as individual achievements and stepping stones to wealth and power. Most in these positions are first in line for attention, even when they were the last to show up, and are seemingly unaccountable.

Most appointments in the past have come with the now signature “homecoming”, where the new appointees hardly spare expenditure to celebrate their new positions. The gatherings, usually held in the village, sometimes are styled as thanksgiving sessions.

Homecoming is a nearly century-old tradition started on university campuses to bring back alumni to contribute to the development of their alma mater. Initially, it was to help cheer their sports teams to victory, but it is now used as an opportunity to fundraise for the university. It is a feel-good moment.

However, the country is hardly in a celebratory mood at the moment. This government has just survived by the skin of its teeth; there is hardly a significant project the administration has launched since coming into office, and the nation’s mood is sour.

The comportment of people in high offices in the past hardly helped to lay aside the fear that such appointments are pathways to conspicuous consumption and access to privilege. It is presented in how the appointees, a few months into the office, are transformed, from their dressing to the vehicles they drive, to their change of address.

Public servants cannot afford to live large on public resources while taxing the citizens heavily to fund this conspicuously lavish lifestyle.

Thanksgiving and homecoming celebrations will be the wrong message to send to the country with these new appointments.

When the majority of the citizens are going through economic challenges, and one is appointed to address them, then it goes without saying that such an appointment would be viewed as an opportunity to turn around the country’s fortunes. It is not a chance for access to State largesse for the individuals and their communities that should be lavishly celebrated.

Manage their images

It will be most crucial for the government and the individuals appointed, going forward, to manage their images. Wild celebrations, travels across the globe, expensive attire, new cars, overbearing road sirens and overhauling office furniture are not priorities and would only further offend public sensibilities.

In any case, the new Cabinet is coming into office riding on the blood of young Kenyans gunned down on the streets while agitating for reforms. The graves are still fresh. The wounds have not healed. The hospital bills have not been fully paid yet. The public mood is still raw. It is not time to celebrate. It is not time for homecoming and thanksgiving. It is not time to create the impression that it is our turn to eat. Instead, it is time for service delivery.

If the President and the appointees are sensitive to public sensibilities, then they will not allow any celebrations to take place.

Prof Obonyo is the Dean, School of Communication, at Daystar University.