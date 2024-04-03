Need to curb noise pollution

There have been complaints over the effects of noise pollution in residential areas, especially by nightclubs and churches.

Over the years, however, some pollution control regulations on noise and excessive vibrations under the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act (EMCA), enforced by Nema and counties, has had some positive results. But much is required.

Many people, the most notorious being matatu crews playing loud music, do not view excessive noise as pollution.

Noise regulations

But the regulations on noise outline the measures against noise and excessive vibrations. The noise level caps also extend to mining and construction. Notably, however, some counties are yet to fully implement the noise regulations.

Noise is defined as any undesirable sound that is objectionable and may have adverse effects on human health and, to some extent, the environment.

Kenyans should be enlightened on the need for a noise licence when holding a function, including parties, political rallies and religious crusades.

Political rallies and road shows fall in the category that requires authorisation through a noise permit. This has worked in Nairobi, where most residents are enlightened, and should be replicated countrywide.

Noise limits

Everybody ought to know the noise limits that Nema has set for different areas. The limit allowable by law is 50 decibels for residential areas and 70 decibels in industrial areas during the day.

This should be implemented by the counties. But have they acquired noise meters to make enforcement possible?

It is necessary to build capacity in county workers, such as environment officers tasked with the difficult task. Control of noise pollution is as important as that of air, water and environmental pollution.