Need to control churches

The media is awash with the unfolding news of the “Shakahola Massacre” in Kilifi, where the graves of people allegedly brainwashed by their cult leader, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, to starve so as “to meet Jesus” , have been discovered.

In Bungoma, Eliud Simiyu Wekesa aka Yesu wa Tongaren, who claims to be Jesus Christ, runs a church with his wife ‘Prophet Benjamin”. Before them was Jehovah Wanyonyi, who said he was God.

This madness typifies the chaotic scene that the religious space in Kenya has become. Honesty, service, integrity and fear of God has been thrown out of the window with conmanship and brainwashing taking centre stage.

Charlatans masquerading as “Men of God” have adulterated Christianity. We hear cases of religious leaders entangled in immoral escapades, stealing from the church and misleading congregants to achieve their own selfish nefarious ends and satisfy their carnal desires.

Many churches have mushroomed in almost every estate or village. Others have come tumbling like the proverbial house of cards after disagreements among their corrupt leaders. Believers are misguided by the churches’ leaders to surrender their fortunes or perform some suspected satanic rituals to unlock “blessings” and enter Heaven.

As Karl Max said, “religion is the opium of the masses”, and many Kenyans are head over heels with matters of faith. They believe heresy that excites their fantasies.

They surrender their thinking to religious kingpins lest they be cursed as ‘doubters’. They continue to fall into the trap of these scammers, who have turned religion into their cash cow.

The government must vet all churches and their pastors. One must have relevant theological certifications and impeccable character. Emulate Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, whose closure of 700 churches for noise pollution, bringing sobriety.



