Nairobi Expressway: Fruits of Uhuru’s new model for Kenya-China infrastructure cooperation 

The ongoing construction of Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road in this photo taken on April 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

As East Africa’s commercial heartland, Nairobi City is experiencing rapid economic expansion, alongside corresponding need for better infrastructure. Due to inadequate roads, the traffic situation in the city has been a major cause of concern.

