Mindfulness skills equip a child for the 21st century

Lukenya Academy

Pupils at Lukenya Academy in Machakos County plants a tree at their school.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Smriti Sharma

Co-founder

Nurture ‘n’ Nature

What you need to know:

  • Since the early 2000s, mindfulness in education has gained momentum worldwide, but especially in the UK and US.
  • At the very least, it equips children with practices to live a healthier, happier life through being more self-aware early.

Mindfulness is being purposefully aware, in the present moment. The weave of mindfulness into mainstream schooling can empower and equip children for 21st century living in a world we can’t yet envision. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.