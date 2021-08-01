Mental health is a national emergency

Depression

The tone of voice can also make a great impact when speaking to someone going through mental health disorders.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Bill Otieno

student

Maseno University

The Covid-19 pandemic has exerted a considerable adverse impact on the economy. Battling with the coronavirus has not been easy and predicting when it will end is very difficult due to emerging seasonal waves.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.