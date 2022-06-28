Mental Health Bill good for all

Psychiatric morbidity among children and adolescents, who make 48 per cent of the population, is worrying. Thus, the signing into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Mental Health Bill, which seeks to protect the rights of Kenyans with mental disorders, on Wednesday is a great opportunity to tackle the challenges. Sponsored by Senator Sylvia Kasanga, it was unanimously passed by senators on June 8 after over four years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says half of all mental illnesses begins by age 14 but most cases go undetected and untreated. The UN agency further says mental health problems affect 10-20 per cent of children and adolescents worldwide.

The Kenya Mental Health Policy says up to 25 per cent of out-patients and 40 per cent of in-patients have a mental condition but laments inadequate data and information on mental health, neurological and substance use (MNS) prevalence.

The proactiveness in addressing mental health issues by stakeholders in recent years seemingly stems from the reported cases of suicide, homicides and violence. But children and adolescents could be left behind in the baby steps of redefining mental health and risk a generation cycle of a crisis.

Attention deficit, depression and anxiety are the leading causes of health-related disability in children and adolescents. Without intervention, the problems spill into adulthood, affecting one’s relationship with others, work and overall quality of life.

There is a need to build child mental health services for this demographic. Knowledge of the prevalence of child and adolescent mental health problems is a first step in determining the magnitude of the problem and will greatly contribute to the determination of the increasing upheaval in the country.

Schools, teachers and guardians should be considered as the first entry point in reaching children and adolescents with mental health interventions.