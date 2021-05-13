Let us unite to get justice for all of Africa’s children

Child hawker

A child hawking sweats along Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kailash Satyarthi

What you need to know:

  • Most of the over 875 million students affected by Covid-19-related school closures are in Sub-Saharan Africa.
  • They will most likely be pushed into child labour, trafficked, forcibly married or drafted as child soldiers.

Subjected to endless conflicts, social discrimination and economic exclusion, generations of Africa’s children have been denied their freedom. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has threatened to reverse any progress made.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.