Let us do all we can to restore our forest cover

Thirty or 40 years ago, women and girls would make a dash into forests and emerge minutes later with bundles of firewood. There were dried twigs and branches under the canopy.

There was enough firewood for everyone. Families gathered around fireplaces enjoying meals.

Our forefathers would be utterly shocked if they got the opportunity to walk the Earth now. The forests that defined our countryside are gone, replaced by homesteads, tracks and unproductive farms. The indigenous trees that lined rivers and brooks were converted to charcoal and building materials, with lands being left susceptible to flooding. There is food poverty.

Since we graduated from picturesque landscapes and forest wonderlands to bare lands and drying rivers, communities have suffered an energy crisis that grows worse daily. That woman of 40 years ago is old, but her progeny in rural Kenya is bearing the brunt of environment destruction.

National tree-growing campaign

They are among the millions on the sidelines of the economy, unconnected to electricity and unable to afford cooking gas. They spend the little money they have on firewood and charcoal.

This crisis is a result of the destruction of indigenous forests, which had a wealth of unique plants, including medicinal and nutritional. Some of the trees had been in existence for hundreds of years. They hosted many species of birds, insects, reptiles and mammals, all making a rich ecosystem needed for the balance of nature.

Those in the know said nothing despite the warning signs. Policymakers slept on the job. We watched as the nation lost its lungs to greed, ignorance and desire for survival.

The national tree-growing campaign is a good beginning. Every Kenyan is urged to plant at least 30 trees a year. The Kenya Forest Research Institute (KEFRI) and other state agencies are producing tree seedlings that thrive in different ecological zones. There are trees that co-exist with crops. They contribute to soil fertility as their leaves drop. The trees also prevent soil erosion and can provide firewood.

Economic opportunities

We must rethink our cultures, especially those that impede survival. A large family needs to live in one homestead instead of every child seeking to build their own. It is an open secret that land is becoming scarce. Subdivision makes no sense.

Thirdly, we need to explore other economic opportunities away from crop and animal husbandry. There are many needs that can be met through enterprise. It could be having a shop that sells essential commodities, selling or repairing phones, building and construction and others.

It is the rainy season in some parts of the country. Ask KEFRI or Kenya Forest Service what seedlings are suitable for your area and plant them. You will be proud of your efforts months from now.