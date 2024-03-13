Let’s address period poverty

Period poverty among Kenyan women has become a significant concern. Period poverty encompasses the inability to access period products, proper sanitation facilities and even adequate education on menstrual health.

It has a profound impact, especially on girls and young women, leading to many girls skipping classes during their menstrual cycle or dropping out of school.

Statistics indicate that a large number of girls face difficulties in accessing sanitary products. Studies show only half of them can openly discuss menstrual at home with two out of three pad users in rural areas receiving them from their sexual partners.

Menstruation is a fundamental gender inequality issue. It not only adversely affects physical health but also disrupts education as it contributes to increased absenteeism and dropout rates among schoolgirls.

Alarmingly, Amref Health says 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya can’t afford pads.

Menstrual hygiene products

Various stakeholders have taken steps to address the crisis. Initiatives such as menstrual product donations by individuals and organisations are vital in providing free sanitary products to vulnerable girls.

The government can chip in by lowering taxes on menstrual products, conducting research on the effects of period poverty, and implementing measures to resolve the issue.

Financial contributions and product donations can help women and girls to more easily access menstrual hygiene products.

Open conversations about menstrual health among girls and women are vital. Creating a platform to discuss concerns and share experiences can reduce stigma.

Making period products more widely affordable and accessible can empower girls and women to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.