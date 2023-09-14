Kenya National Qualifications Authority on the cusp of change

At the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), we are honoured to reflect upon a transformative Recognition of Prior Learning journey that spans four years.

A journey that has seen us evolve, adapt, and align our policies with the ever-changing landscape of education and workforce development. Over the past four years, we have witnessed a global transformation, driven by rapid technological advancements, changing economic paradigms, and the redefinition of the very nature of work itself and it has become clear that to stay relevant and competitive on the global stage, we must continually adapt and innovate.

In pursuit of developing a system of competence, lifelong learning and attainment of national qualifications; and in line with KNQA's mandate of providing progression pathways, we undertook the task of realigning the RPL policy framework with the broader vision of the government and the current national priority – the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda – a vision that champions inclusivity, empowerment, and enhancement of our nation's human capital.

Non-formal learning

The policy seeks to bring into the national database of qualifications, numerous skills, knowledge and competencies that are contributing to national development, but have not been formally articulated, assessed and certified. Many countries recognise the value of non-formal and informal learning and the majority have established systems to acknowledge competencies gained through these modalities.

We are also cognizant of the global megatrends that are reshaping the workplace, industries and societies worldwide. Emerging issues such as artificial intelligence, automation, sustainability, digital transformation and micro-credentials are not mere buzzwords but the very pillars upon which the future is being built.

Our national policies such as this, should not only keep pace with these trends but also serve as a catalyst for our nation's progress by being responsive to the wider objectives of skills revolution, social inclusion, improved employability and decent living for all categories of the population.

I am proud to announce that after rigorous research, consultations, and painstaking deliberations, we have reached a pivotal milestone — validation of the revised policy framework, implementation guidelines and the DUC for RPL.

This revised framework is an assurance to our citizens that their skills and experiences matter, and that learning is a lifelong journey that respects their unique pathways. We are embracing innovation and aligning ourselves with the winds of change.

Practical realities

As we move forward, we must remember that policies alone are words on paper. The true measure of success lies in the implementation of these policies—the collective action of every stakeholder to ensure that they are not just theoretical ideals but practical realities that transform lives.

We are soon going to roll out the implementation phases and this will be a huge achievement for all of us - The Kenya Kwanza Government; the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour, employers, our Partner institutions and most importantly, the citizens of Kenya who will be the greatest beneficiaries.

Together, we have embarked on a journey that will reshape education, empower individuals, and uplift our nation.