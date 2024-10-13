Kenya-Dutch partnerships: Bridging the gap to UHC

Over the past few years, Kenya has been undertaking a challenging yet necessary path of fixing its health care system. The Universal Health Cover (UHC) goals set out are ambitious hence the efforts and resources needed towards attaining that are no doubt enormous.

The current debate around the implementation of the health financing framework is a demonstration of the complexity of the sector. However, Kenya is not alone in the world, as various other countries are as well trying different approaches to slay the disease burden.

International collaborations are proving to be indispensable in solving complex healthcare challenges, particularly in countries like Kenya, where access to quality healthcare remains uneven. The recent Covid-19 crisis shed light on the fragility of health systems worldwide but also demonstrated how cross-border cooperation can lead to innovative solutions.

This week, 18 Dutch companies are visiting Kenya as part of the Life Sciences & Health (LSH) Trade Mission. These companies offer various solutions, from digital opportunities to equipment, training and financing. The companies will engage with stakeholders across government, private sector, and NGOs in Nairobi and Kisumu. The goal? To strengthen Kenya-Dutch partnerships in healthcare and identify opportunities for innovation. These partnerships have the potential to not only enhance Kenya's healthcare system but also transform the country into a medical hub for the Great Lakes region.

Achieving 100% UHC as set out in the current government’s priority agenda means ensuring that every Kenyan has access to affordable and quality healthcare. However, significant challenges remain. Kenya has a mixed health market. Forty-eight per cent is public health care while 52% is offered through the private sector. While the private sector provides advanced medical facilities, their relatively higher cost places them out of reach for many. On the other hand, public healthcare services, though affordable, are often overwhelmed and under-resourced. Moreover, a lack of information sharing between the public and private sectors hampers effective policy-making and resource allocation.

This is where the opportunity for innovation through partnerships comes in. A key solution lies in bridging the data-sharing gap between these two sectors. By doing so, healthcare delivery could be more efficient, and policies could be more accurately tailored to the needs of the population. Companies that specialise in digital health and data-sharing platforms are especially well-positioned to contribute to this transformation. For example, when tech companies partner with healthcare providers, they can develop solutions that are not only innovative but also practical and tailored to the needs of both healthcare workers and patients. The role of governments as policymakers is vital in facilitating partnerships that enhance digital health.

As these partnerships evolve, they can set a new benchmark for international collaboration in healthcare. By working together, Kenya and the Netherlands have the power to shape a more equitable, accessible, and sustainable healthcare system.

Together, these partnerships will pave the way for a healthier, more resilient future one where equitable healthcare is not just a goal but a reality for all.