Kenya and the Netherlands are partners both online and offline 

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attend the national opening of the King’s Games (‘Koningsspelen’ in Dutch) at the Butterfly Child Center, Amersfoort, Central Netherlands, on Friday. 

Photo credit: ANP/AFP | Nation Media Group

By  Maarten Brouwer

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The Netherlands is the largest export market for Kenyan products in Europe and the leading destination for its cut flowers, vegetables and fruits.
  • It’s also one of the few European countries with a trade balance heavily skewed in Kenya’s favour.

What my first year as an Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya has shown me is that, in the midst of a global pandemic that has presented enormous challenges to people’s health and livelihoods, it’s the online space and virtual interactions that have become more important than ever.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.