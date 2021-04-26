Kenya and the Netherlands are partners both online and offline 

What my first year as an Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya has shown me is that, in the midst of a global pandemic that has presented enormous challenges to people’s health and livelihoods, it’s the online space and virtual interactions that have become more important than ever.

Even in an era of online diplomacy, Kenya and the Netherlands have managed to further strengthen economic ties. Last month, the Netherlands Central Bureau for Statistics launched a report showing that trade between Kenya and the Netherlands is ever increasing. Goods imported from Kenya to the Netherlands increased from Sh51.5 billion in 2015, to Sh61.8 billion in 2020.

With 60 Dutch subsidiaries active locally, Kenya is among the top three African countries with the highest number. These subsidiaries generated a revenue in Kenya of Sh34.5 billion.

The Netherlands is the largest export market for Kenyan products in Europe and the leading destination for its cut flowers, vegetables and fruits. It’s also one of the few European countries with a trade balance heavily skewed in Kenya’s favour.

With the growing importance of the digital economy, the Netherlands is investing in the enhancement of digital infrastructure in Kenya. PAIX Data Centres, headquartered in Amsterdam, has received a loan facility of Sh256 million from the Dutch government to support its expansion in Kenya. In close cooperation with Kenyan stakeholders, these investments will help to contribute to employment in the Kenyan technology sector and build on Kenya’s strong digital infrastructure.

In this context, I’m also conscious of the “digital divide”, the distinction between people who do and do not have access to information and communication technologies. The Netherlands launched the Digital Agenda for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation with plans to address this divide in our development cooperation programmes. During this Covid-19 pandemic, tackling the digital divide is ever more relevant as many do not have access to technologies or cannot resort to online interactions.

Kenyan-Dutch cooperation

Kenya and the Netherlands also continue to jointly work towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Netherlands contributes over Sh10 billion yearly in development assistance to Kenya.

We work on people-to-people contact and cooperation with civil society organisations in both countries. In addition, we partner with the private sector and, of course, the government.

A highlight of my first year in Nairobi has been Kenyan-Dutch cooperation in the promotion of sustainable green growth, much of it taking place in the digital space. At the virtual Climate Adaptation Summit organised by the Netherlands this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta called for concerted global efforts in addressing climate change. He affirmed Kenya’s commitment to implement global climate change adaptation initiatives.

Transitioning to a circular economy is key to achieving the SDGs. Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, while virtually participating in the online World Circular Economy Forum + Climate hosted in the Netherlands 10 days ago, said “circularity starts with our own household’. I agree.

Today is King’s Day in the Netherlands and the birthday of our Head of State, His Royal Highness King Willem-Alexander. This is our national day of unity and, on the occasion, the King is virtually visiting the city of Eindhoven. Everyone is welcome to join.

While I cherish all these online interactions — for instance, Eliud Kipchoge needed actual feet on the ground in the Netherlands to win the NN Mission Marathon held in Twente Airport just over a week ago — I hope the digital marathon that has become exemplary of the pandemic will end soon.

For the coming years in Kenya, I aim to contribute to building back better from the pandemic and meeting many people physically. Then, hopefully, next year, we can also celebrate King’s Day as we should: United and in person with our Kenyan and Dutch partners.