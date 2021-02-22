It is time to bridge the gender gap in country’s manufacturing sector

Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Limited

Women workers at Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Limited pack intravenous (IV) cannulas for export at the company’s Msumarini factory in Kilifi County on February 5.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Serah Nduta Njenga Carol Ajema  &  Cleopatra Mugyenyi

What you need to know:

  • Women are more than half of the population but make only 17 per cent of the manufacturing workforce.
  • Of the 100 manufacturing companies sampled in the ICRW study, only 19 per cent indicated that female employees could rise to senior management positions.

Global studies have consistently ranked Kenya in the bottom cluster of countries making progress towards closing gender gaps in economic participation. Where are we now?

