Is issue-based politics fallacy for the youth?

Everything rises and falls on leadership. Representative democracy has afforded us the liberty to cherry-pick whom to elect into public offices.

The failure of Kenyans to distinguish proponents of selfish agenda masquerading as patriots has the country on its knees already. In older democracies, powerful personalities are got to champion issues — thus, the political discourse is issue-based.

Where are the political parties that are social democrats, liberal democrats, social liberals and those that practice green politics championing national issues in position papers or policy?

The Registrar of Political Parties has registered 71 political parties that profess some of these ideologies, yet they are silent on matters of national interest but strong on verbal abuse and hate speech.

We have political analysts, pundits and pollsters who are quick to cash in on political opportunities and media that selfishly run off-the-cuff remarks and not the meaningful content.

Status quo

The ‘Old Guard’ are defenders of the status quo; they will easily accept less radical or progressive thinkers and doers. This is an opportunity for the youth not to stage a fight but step in and set up structures and lead a shift to issue-based politics.

First, they have to start by joining political parties and instill these within their youth leagues and scale to the rest of the party.

The citizenry must be its own saviour. Clinging on to the false belief that not exercising your right and duty to vote because nothing will change is what we should start by changing.

Similarly, presenting oneself on the ballot as the leader who will help the country to realise great gains is equally important. Let us not limit Kenyans to choosing the lesser evil on the ballot paper. The youth must disabuse their consumerist approach and focus on longevity of goals.

Short-sightedness has caused the average voter a fortune. Follow the issues; therein find the leader.

wilkisteraduma@gmail.com @AdumaWilkister