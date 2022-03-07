International Women’s Day: It’s time we cleared stigma around infertility in women, challenged misinformation

An ICSI machine

An ICSI machine at the Fertility Point Clinic in Nairobi, on July 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Rajesh Chaudhary

Lead IVF Expert

Fertility Point Kenya

The disproportionate burden of infertility placed on women is one of the largest myths that exists till date.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.