I am Samuel, kindly respect and protect my right to be

The film 'I am Samuel' tells the story of a queer man navigating the tension between his life in Nairobi and his rural childhood home.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Toni Kamau  &  Pete Murimi

What you need to know:

  • KFCB is silencing a real Kenyan community and trampling on our rights as filmmakers to tell Samuel’s story.
  • The arts hold a mirror up to society and show us some of the difficult realities that we often try and shy away from.

I may not agree with what you say but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it. Voltaire’s quote is our fallback when asked about freedom of expression. Allowing storytellers to tell stories, no matter whether you agree with them or not, is a move towards greater inclusivity.

