How we can feed more people without increasing production

Managu farm

Ms Mutile Wambua, 34, harvests nightshade vegetables (managu) at her farm in Yamumbi, Uasin Gishu County. In Kenya, we lose about 40 per cent of the food we produce.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Yegon

Food specialist

FAO

What you need to know:

  • The challenge of ensuring food and nutrition security is one that global economies share.
  • In Kenya, we lose and waste between 30 and 40 per cent of the food we produce.

Food waste and food losses remain a major challenge globally, not just for poor consumers, but for policy makers and government leaders alike. Over the years, the focus on attaining food and nutrition security has been through increased agricultural production, with approximately 95 per cent of investment in the agriculture sector being allocated towards improving and increasing production. 

