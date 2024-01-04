How community health promoters help turn wheel of healthcare service

Universal health coverage (UHC) is a worldwide objective that aims to ensure everybody can get high-quality healthcare without facing financial difficulties.

In Kenya, the push for UHC gained momentum with President William Ruto’s dedication to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta). At the heart of this transformative effort is the crucial role played by community health promoters (CHPs), who are leading a revolution in the healthcare system. In Kenya, UHC goes beyond just making healthcare accessible; it puts great emphasis on providing financial security.

The government plays a vital role in this endeavour, having made significant strides by providing kits to 100,000 CHPs. This is supported by crucial legislation and the official launch of the programme. It is a comprehensive approach that not only acknowledges the invaluable contributions of CHPs but also tackles the wider issue of limited healthcare professionals in Africa.

CHPs have a wide range of responsibilities—from identifying potential health issues early and keeping an eye on them to connecting communities with primary healthcare facilities. Each promoter is responsible for a significant number of people. They are the first ones to respond during health emergencies and play a vital role in ensuring healthcare for those in need.

Improving healthcare

Changes in laws by the government are vital in improving healthcare, including in how it gets paid for or delivered. Furthermore, the establishment of Primary Health Networks (PHNs) signifies a shrewd step towards attaining UHC. PHNs act as fundamental frameworks, guaranteeing primary healthcare services to all. By dispersing healthcare and advocating and enhancing preventive approaches, they aspire to render the service more obtainable and customised.

The process of making the community health workforce official began in 2019 with collaboration of different groups, leading to the development of the Community Health Units 4 Universal Health Coverage (CHU4UHC). The Ministry of Health was involved in creating this platform, which set the foundation for the Kenya Community Health Strategy 2020-2025 (KCHS). The strategy aims at establishing a strong and consistent community-based primary healthcare system.

As the country progresses on this journey, it’s essential to acknowledge the unwavering dedication of CHPs during the recent holiday season. Their commitment reflects not only a shift in healthcare delivery but also stands as a testament to collective action shaping a healthier, more prosperous future for the nation.