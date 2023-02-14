How community care can improve maternal health

A woman dies every minute from complications related to childbirth in Kenya. About half a million women die every year due to maternal causes with 70 per cent of the deaths in developing countries.

The challenge of reducing maternal mortality is a major problem in the country.

The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) estimates the mortality ratio at 444 per 100,000 live births. Other estimates put the ratio at 1,000/100,000 live births, representing one in 25 lifetime risk of dying from maternal-related causes.

The use of community health services can help to reduce the risk of maternal morbidity and mortality, especially where the general health status of women is poor. Attending antenatal clinics in time and delivery in health facilities can reduce maternal mortality through early detection and management of complications.

Maternal mortality is defined as the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days after birth from any cause related to pregnancy.

Common direct causes of maternal injury and death include excessive blood loss, infection, high blood pressure, unsafe abortion and obstructed labour. Indirect ones include anaemia and heart diseases. Most cases are preventable with high timely management and a good link between healthcare workers and the community.

Ending and preventing maternal deaths must top the global agenda. It is also important to expand efforts to reduce maternal injuries and disabilities to promote health and well-being.

Addressing inequalities that affect health outcomes, especially sexual and reproductive health, can ensure all women have access to respectful quality and affordable maternity services.

Invest more in primary-level facilities by deploying healthcare providers of different cadres, equipping them and strengthening referral systems as they interact directly with the community to reduce risks and deaths during delivery.