How bipartisan dialogue can be made effective

The current political situation in Kenya has been marked by ongoing tensions between the government and the opposition.

This has been fuelled by various factors, including allegations of corruption, ethnic and regional divisions and disagreements over electoral processes.

Bipartisan dialogues between the belligerents could be a promising step towards resolving some of these tensions and promoting greater political stability.

But the success of such an initiative would depend on factors including the willingness of both parties to engage in constructive dialogue and compromise; the role of external actors in facilitating the process; the broader political and economic context in the country; trust, mutual respect, clear goals and objectives; and stakeholder support.

For bipartisan dialogue to be successful, both parties must be willing participants. They should come to the table with an open mind and a willingness to listen to the other side’s perspective.

There must also be a certain level of trust between them; each side must believe that the other is acting in good faith and is genuinely interested in finding a solution that is in the best interests of the country.

Mutual respect is also essential. Each party should respect the other’s opinions and viewpoints, even if they don’t necessarily agree with them.

It is important for the parties to have a clear understanding of the goals and objectives of the dialogue. This means identifying the specific issues that need to be addressed and coming up with a plan to tackle them.

Bipartisan dialogue is often more successful when there is support from stakeholders outside the political sphere. This includes civil society organisations, religious leaders and other community groups. Involving and engaging them can build momentum and create an inclusive environment.

Promote inclusivity and dialogue

Bipartisan dialogues in Kenya can be challenging due to a history of political and ethnic tensions. But in recent years, there have been efforts to promote inclusivity and dialogue. Moi called it ‘cooperation’, Kibaki had ‘nusu mkate (half a loaf)’ and Uhuru ‘handshake’.

And now there is a possible ‘bipartisan dialogue’ from Ruto. Whatever term you choose, all have the same aim: Ensuring both sides of the divide are satisfied. These efforts have helped to ease political tension and promote greater stability.

The success of bipartisan dialogues in Kenya will depend on factors including the commitment of political leaders to engage in constructive dialogue; the willingness of different political parties and ethnic groups to compromise and find common ground; and the effectiveness of external actors in supporting and facilitating the process.

If politicians can overcome their differences and work together to address the country’s challenges, there is potential for greater stability and progress. But should the dialogue break down or is not taken seriously by key stakeholders, there is a risk of increased political polarisation and instability.