How AI is accelerating Africa’s pursuit of SDGs

With Unstoppable Africa 2024, the Global Africa Business Initiative’s (GABI) flagship event being held this week, there is no better time to take a look at African nations’ progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While much remains to be done globally on the SDGs, Africa is starting to embrace the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve the goals.

To bolster these fledgling efforts, two things are needed: collaboration among stakeholders, and access to the necessary skills and infrastructure.

As a GABI Circle member, we are thrilled to see how AI-driven initiatives from a wide variety of players are supporting African countries in their quest to achieve the SDGs. The opportunities inherent in the use of AI in Africa can be viewed from several perspectives.

AI-driven solutions

The first is the role it will play in bringing cutting-edge healthcare to people who previously did not have access to it. Google, for example, is teaming up with local organisations such as Jacaranda Health in Kenya and OnTime Consortium in Nigeria, which use AI to give access to life-saving information.

This not only supports SDG 3 but also empowers women to take control of their maternal and child health through AI-driven solutions that help monitor pregnancies and predict complications, allowing for timely interventions that save lives.

AI’s role also extends to advancing food security; addressing environmental and climate-related challenges affecting agricultural productivity. By predicting flood zones and alerting residents, Google's AI-enabled flood forecasting system directly contributes to increasing disaster preparedness.

Secondly, AI has the potential to help power economic growth. It creates incredible opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs. At Google, alongside other partners, continue demonstrating our commitment to fostering a thriving startup environment through initiatives like Google for Startup Accelerator for Africa and the Hustle Academy.

Investment in infrastructure

Thirdly, strategic partnerships between African governments and the private sector are crucial to harnessing AI effectively. By investing in infrastructure such as connectivity and data centres, the continent can position itself for inclusive growth and development.

For Africa to catch up in the global AI race, a multi-faceted approach is required. This involves not only investment in infrastructure and education but also cultivating a culture of learning, innovation and entrepreneurship in the civil service.

Governments should work toward creating clear policies and regulatory frameworks that encourage AI innovation while ensuring ethical standards and data privacy.

Africa’s AI journey does not have to be travelled alone. Collaborative efforts among African countries can accelerate the adoption of AI across the continent.