Giving youth a headstart in the job market

The growing statistics of unemployment are a reality that the youth in Kenya have to contend with. The mind-boggling statistics of depression associated with unemployment should be a wake-up call for every parent, teacher and youth.

It is important for the youth to acknowledge that the race for employment does not begin at the point where they submit their application letters. Instead, it begins when they choose their post-secondary school courses. Evidently, most youths often seek the guidance of either their parents or their teachers in this exercise.

While parents may be excused when career choice blunders occur, teachers cannot be pardoned for the sins of either commission or omission in this assignment. It is, therefore, important for the youth to consider the following to enhance their employability.

First, they need to understand that the choice of a post-secondary course at a university or middle-level college should not be an impulsive exercise. For, there is no greater pain than getting stuck with a wrong career throughout one’s life simply because one missed the right guidance on career choices. Such mistakes have often been cited for early burnout in young professionals, mental health complications or even truancy.

Self-appraisal

Secondly, they need to do a self-appraisal of their personalities and soft skills vis-a-vis the careers they choose. Career choices need to be informed by their strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes, as well as their soft skills.

Those who are crowd-shy and love their own company may find it difficult to fit into careers such as marketing, PR and social work.

Thirdly, those who have graduated in various careers need to learn the wisdom in investing in good relationships and building social networks. The tendency to frown at anything that does not fit their philosophy in life needs to change. It is advisable that the youth deliberately go out of their way to build career networks with peer professionals and those who are older so as to expand their job searches.

Fourthly, graduates should appreciate the value of internship programmes. Besides enriching one’s curriculum vitae, internships are crucial job orientation opportunities. While many youths will laugh off the idea of volunteering in an organisation that does not offer any stipend, they need to readily welcome the idea of an internship or volunteer work.

Lastly, graduates should not be afraid of incurring an expense in financing themselves to attend seminars and conferences that enhance their skills in careers they have trained in. Seminars provide opportunities to build key contacts with potential employers.