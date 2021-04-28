Give informal sector enterprises cash grants to speed up recovery 

Eastleigh trader

A trader rests at his stall in Eastleigh on March 30. Urgent efforts are required to explore practical and effective solutions to reach informal enterprises with government support as the economy struggles to remain on track.  

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Joy Kiiru Kevin Donovan  &  Jackline Oluoch-Aridi

What you need to know:

  • The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and lowered demand for goods and services.
  • The government should enact parallel policy measures to prop or cushion the economy.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the informal sector provided 80 per cent of all employment in Kenya before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Recent estimates in the 2020 economic survey show that the informal sector provided about 90 per cent of all employment in Kenya. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.