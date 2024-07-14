Gen Z shaping the future of global mobility

The revolutionary Gen Z are not only shaping digital trends and societal norms across the world, but are also transforming the mobility landscape.

During the push for rejection of the Finance Bill, 2024 , a politician was quoted saying that the Gen Z travel to the protests using digital cabs and thereafter retreat to global fast-food chains for a meal.

While the remarks may have sparked a backlash, it pointed towards a generational shift on mobility by the youth.

This means that it is critical for investors in the transport sector, especially digital cabs and public transport as well as road safety advocates, to understand the perspective of the youth in mobility. This will help them in making sustainable decisions in their investments, transport policies and also road safety campaigns.

Insights from a first-ever study on youth and mobility done by FIA and released in January 2024, shows an interesting trend among the young people. FIA is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading mobility organisations.

The report summarised views about transport solutions and car ownership by 9,000 young people aged between 16-25 years across Kenya, the USA, Germany, China, India, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, and Spain.

In the survey, it came out clearly that majority of the Gen Z are eager to contribute to the development of transport solutions with 54 percent of the respondents saying they want to be involved in development of safe and sustainable mobility options. This is a significant number that road safety agencies across the world cannot ignore. While most countries have set up transport and safety agencies, it is time for these institutions to review their strategic plans to ensure they have considered this generation in shaping the future of transport solutions.

In most developing countries, Gen Zs use public transport to work, school or shopping but also seek flexibility in the mode of mobility. This came out strongly with 57 percent of those interviewed saying public transport was very or extremely important in helping them move around locally. On the other hand, the use of shared transport also came out as an area of priority for the Gen Z where 48 percent of the respondents indicated that they want better access to shared cars and bikes. Despite the choice of transport as indicated above, the youth placed safety and sustainability of local transport as their top priority in the survey.

The use of public transport and shared vehicles however does not mean an entire shift from seeking to own vehicles. The survey revealed that 51 percent of the respondents already had a driving license and 33 percent of those who didn’t have indicated they will acquire one in the next five years.

The survey interestingly revealed that 18 percent of the youth have licences for motorcycles, which are relatively cheaper to purchase than vehicles.

To the Gen Z, owning a car is still important, with about 54 percent seeing it as a kind of “bubble or extension of their home,” and 56 percent indicating it is important to own one.