Gaza war will slow journey to globalisation

The Gaza war will have a heavy toll on the security and stability of the Middle East and beyond. UN Security Council resolutions and policies of Israel and Palestine and their allies have failed to resolve the dispute as stipulated in the UN Charter. But policies that encourage use of force will endanger human security.

Human security is influenced by equity, security and dignity, which Palestinians lack, hence their dependence on Egypt for ID documents and Gazans being under Hamas instead of Palestinian forces.

There is a need for a global authority with a set of rules, institutions and processes that manage interstate challenges. But academicians differ on its variability and effectiveness as it could be influenced by its popularity and inclusivity and participation.

Globalisation should appreciate the role of human beings in changing societal, economic and political institutions, hence accord them the desired dignity and security and treat them as equals. Thus the war is a big impediment to the envisaged global world. First, it might demarcate the globe into religious, economic and historical blocs. Religion, being a part of culture that allows humans to organise and give meaning to their actions, is influential.

States could be split along their historical associations, where Israel is considered a key American and British ally, forcing countries like Russia, which oppose their actions, to support Palestine and Hamas. The war could also heighten the uncertainty of the global policy and result in dividing global investment, financial and trade networks, enhancing growth risks. That would result in sharp declines in industrial production and inflation and interest rate spike, thus political fragmentation.

China has chosen to do what is humanly right and enacted in the UN Charter: It asked Israel to stop its injustices against Palestinians since it ascribes to the sovereignty of states and believes all humans deserve respect, equality and security.

This is a vital step towards the guidelines of the global world—regardless of how its sentiments will be interpreted by Israel and its allies, also key China trading partners who are expected to be part of the global world under international laws. Success depends on states’ commitment to sacrifice their convictions and thoughts and ascribe to the guidelines. Mobility is paramount to cultural mixes and enhancement of economics to facilitate trading and modernise politics through cultures and opinions.

The concept of superiority should be eradicated to avoid subduing weak nations politically or economically. War can affect faraway places, as with the September 11 terror attacks and the air strikes on Iran by the US and Syria by Israel.

China is single-handedly setting the pace to avoid stagnating global economic, political and cultural growth ties—as witnessed upon the end of the First World War, when the first significant era of increasing economic ties among states was diminished. That shaped the 20th Century economic history, which influenced the prevailing world order.



