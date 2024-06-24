Every school or institution should have a wall of fame

For quite a while former students of mainly secondary schools have been visiting their former teachers and principals to thank them for moulding them in their formative years to be the successful people that they became.

I have also never known why these principals are visited at their homes rather than in the schools they managed so that current students and teachers can learn from the benefits of working well. In other words, can these visits be institutionalised rather than personalised? Can we have a wall of fame in schools or in the education sector in general? The wall of fame is a dedicated space that displays the names, pictures and details of exceptional performers to mark the recognition they receive in their work.

This is common on remembrance spaces among the armed forces and mausoleums of former presidents and prominent artistes in developed countries. The Cooperative Bank of Kenya has a video of its history and features its founder members. This is a soft version of a wall of fame. Athletics Kenya has put up statues at its headquarters in Nairobi. They feature Paul Tergat and Catherine Ndereba, among others. This space is also a wall of fame.

Pass exams

Coming back to education, I have personally seen teachers who give their all for the welfare of students through advice, resources and actual teaching. In my former primary school, Mr Edward Cherono, who later upgraded himself to be a secondary school principal, a director of education projects and a commissioner of IEBC, Mr Frederick Chepkiyeny and Mrs Esther Cherono stand out for mention. At the secondary level Mr Paul Kendagor, who was our teacher and an elected councilor concurrently with a burning desire to get students pass exams, was out of this world. Then there was Mr Wilfred Kimalat, brilliant, courageous and foresighted who later became Secretary Public Service Commission, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and later Education.

I later interacted with such illustrious principals as Mr Peter Warui of Lenana School, Mrs Magdalene Sang of Sunshine (running a boys school for over five years), Mr Paul Otula of Mang’u and Maseno Schools; Mr Henry Raichena of Kapsabet and Mang’u Schools and Mr Elikana Langat of Kapsabet and Kenya Science Teachers College.

Endowment fund

But it is one Donald Kaniaru, a lawyer, that stands out for his services in the education sector, that deserves special mention. He served as the Board of Management chairman of Alliance High School for 17 years, the Parents Association Chairman for 10 years and the Chairman of the bursary and endowment fund for 10 years. He paid fees for several students from his own resources over this period. He did not accept to be paid any sitting or commuter allowance whatsoever. For every period he attended meetings in this school he would ensure that he compensates the same length of time working for his employer in the evening. He also served in the boards of Alliance Girls High School for 39 years and Gikondi Secondary School for 19 years without personal benefits.

To me, every school should endevour to establish a physical or electronic wall of fame. All ministries, independent commissions and offices state corporations and county governments should equally establish theses walls. This way we will document our history better than hitherto done.