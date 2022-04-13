Enhance public participation

The hallmark of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya is empowerment of citizens as affirmed in Chapter 1, which states that all sovereign power belongs to the people. Public participation has been mentioned in Chapter 69 on environmental conservation and Chapter 201 on citizen involvement in public finance management.

This is the participatory involvement of citizens in decision making process by informing, debating and dialogue to ensure acceptability decisions made relating on enactment of laws, vetting of some public office holders, environmental impact assessment notices or budgeting process. The Public Finance Management Act emphasises the need for public participation in planning and budgeting, both at national and county government levels.

The national and county treasuries have been placing adverts in newspapers inviting public views on the proposed National Government Finance Bill and County Finance bills respectively.

Usually, the public is advised to submit memoranda or attend public hearing sessions to discuss the proposed budget. However, going by the reactions both in public meetings and social media to the 2022/2023 budget, one might be excused to believe the process was non-participatory. Surprisingly, the hullabaloo is from learned members of the society, who have access to various sources of information.

Public views

A majority of Kenyans are ignorant of their civic obligation on public participation in enactment of laws, government plans, development projects or public appointments. Many urban Kenyans are active on social media with riveting debates on topical issues.

Let’s tap the knowledge exhibited in social platforms in addition to the conventional methods of public hearings or conferences.

Similarly, mobile phone service providers can be engaged through bulk messaging to their subscribers to alert and receive submissions through text messages.

There is also need for a feedback mechanism on public views which were incorporated and views dropped with accompanying explanations. Such a system will enhance confidence in process instead of being perceived as a window-dressing event to comply with laws.