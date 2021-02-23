Enhance awareness of vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

A health worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Distributing vaccines only to have them expire in the cold chain will be counterintuitive.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  Catherine Maina

Nephrology nurse

Our neighbours south of the border are steadily reporting a surge in “acute pneumonia”. To the trained and untrained eye, it is an open secret that the chickens of Covid-19 denial have come home to roost.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: BBI battle and the art of the steal

  2. Kaltum Guyo: Fly-by tenders prove system rot

  3. Macharia Gaitho: EACC playing into Ruto’s hands

  4. PRIME Makau Mutua: DP Ruto is a Trump fascimile

  5. Gerry Loughran: Golden oldies show the way when it comes to helping others

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.