Don’t relent in malaria war, we’re on the cusp of success

Immunization

Nurse Winnie Akoth immunises children at Yala Sub-County Hospital in Siaya County on April 19.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Bland

CEO

Glide

What you need to know:

  • Africa carries 90 per cent of the global malaria burden with children under five most at risk.
  • In Africa, fragile health systems face a dual burden of preventing malaria cases and managing Covid-19 infections.

The report of a recent study in Rwanda published in The Lancet has raised fears over the spread of malaria drug resistance across Africa. Researchers found that the deadliest type of malaria parasite has developed genetic mutations that allow them to evade anti-malaria drugs.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.