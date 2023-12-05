Don’t back Israel’s breaches

That the United States can soullessly watch and even back the massive Israeli war campaign that has resulted in skyrocketing mortalities and obliteration of Gaza—with an unquestionable impunity in the name of self-preservation—is a strong testimony of its pretence to its own values and evenhandedness about the enduring Israeli-Palestinian territorial dispute.

Its unqualified support for Israel’s inhumaneness flies in the face of a country that prides itself as a bastion of freedom, the rule of law and human rights.

Palestinians are exceedingly paying a bloody price for not giving up on their merited dream of dignity and freedom against Israeli settler-colonial occupation venture and its related cruelties, which they have fearlessly endured for 75 years without much international utility to their independence cause.

Deflecting from this historical actuality of the roots of the conflict with gaslighting diversionary tactics that attempt to discredit or immobilise the Palestinian resistance will only crumple the pursuit of a durable solution. As Steve Jobs remarked, “you can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards”.

Thus there is so much to explore, starting from the nakba (catastrophe) of 1948 that was the genesis of the anguish and statelessness of Palestinians, which cumulatively continues to put America and the world on trial about commitment to liberty. Archbishop Desmond Tutu wrote: “What is not so understandable, not justified, is what [Israel] did to other people to justify its existence.”

The US has also irresponsibly placed its integrity traditionally as chief negotiator of the conflict on the line by increasingly swapping its dual-track policy of acknowledging both sides’ interests and aspirations with an open and excessive one-sidedness that only emboldens Israel on a daily basis. Shame!