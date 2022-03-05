Digital inclusion and connectivity no longer a luxury; they are a necessity

M-Pesa

Before M-Pesa 15 years ago, banking in Kenya was primarily a brick-and-mortar affair.

By  Peter Ndegwa

CEO

Safaricom

  • Although the industry has made significant progress with 4G coverage, one-third of our population don’t have mobile internet.
  • New opportunities have emerged with mobile connectivity at the heart of economic and societal recovery.

Last week, I joined global players at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. I spoke and engaged with policymakers, regulators, technology and telco industry stakeholders across the globe in various sessions.

