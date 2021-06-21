Conservancies help in curbing deserts, drought

Ol Pejeta Conservancy

A file photo of wildlife at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  DICKSON OLE KAELO

The annual World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought was marked last Thursday. Declared in 1994 by the United Nations General Assembly, it’s an opportunity to highlight the urgency to curb the spread of deserts and droughts, serious environmental threats in Africa that threaten community and national stability.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.