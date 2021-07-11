Celebrating decades of world-class health, education and research ties with Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta reads the Presidential Citation and awards a Charter to the Aga Khan University-Kenya at the Aga Khan University Centre-Kenya in Parklands, Nairobi County.
 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Azim Lakhani

Diplomatic representative

Aga Khan Development Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The Aga Khan University (AKU) is the only private international institution in Kenya that trains doctors and nurses in post-graduate specialties.
  • AKU’s Brain and Mind Institute, which is being pioneered in Kenya, is another initiative that has been created in response to the urgent need to address mental health and wellbeing issues.


"We are awarding a charter today, being the latest testament of the journey of academic excellence that is the Aga Khan brand ... ” said President Uhuru Kenyatta at the inauguration of the state- of-the-art Aga Khan University Centre and granting of charter to the university in June.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.