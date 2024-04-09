Case for reusable sanitary pads
Disposable sanitary towels contribute to landfill waste as they are often not biodegradable. Their production consumes resources like water, energy and raw materials, exacerbating environmental issues.
And the long-term cost of purchasing them can add up compared to reusable alternatives, making them less cost-effective.
Reusable menstruation pads are becoming increasingly popular among women seeking eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. By using reusable pads, women can significantly reduce the amount of waste they generate during their menstrual cycle.
This environment-conscious choice helps to minimise the overall carbon footprint associated with menstrual hygiene products.
In addition, reusable menstruation pads are cost-effective and are known to be more comfortable than disposable ones. They are also free from harmful chemicals such as bleach, dyes and fragrances, making them a healthier and safer option.
